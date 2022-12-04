Light Street Capital Management LLC Sells 15,847 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Light Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up approximately 0.2% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Smartsheet Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,126. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.