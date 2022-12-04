Light Street Capital Management LLC Has $21.84 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Light Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,180 shares during the period. Bill.com makes up about 1.8% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Bill.com worth $21,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 6.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 311,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $476,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $679,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,898,042 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $269.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

