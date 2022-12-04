Lido Staked ETH (stETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.45 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.37 billion and approximately $9.45 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,251.87 or 0.07322663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.53 or 0.05918153 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00506819 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.82 or 0.30563860 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,781,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,780,291.65666679 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,230.81885022 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $7,890,630.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

