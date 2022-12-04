Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 948,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 760,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. 498,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 90.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 37,656 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $5,904,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 30.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Leidos by 11.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

