LCX (LCX) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

LCX (LCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. One LCX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $31.38 million and $122,492.45 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LCX has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LCX Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

