Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 772 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $320.41 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $632.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.32.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.