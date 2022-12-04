Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 375 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ASML by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 395.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($536.08) to €680.00 ($701.03) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $605.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.07. The stock has a market cap of $248.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $817.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

