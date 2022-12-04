Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,357 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

