Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,218,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IEF opened at $98.68 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.