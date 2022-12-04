Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,730 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

