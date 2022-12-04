Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,214,000 after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

