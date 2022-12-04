Laqira Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $300,961.14 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $47.15 million and $300,961.14 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

