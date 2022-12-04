Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 645 ($7.72) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.58) to GBX 660 ($7.90) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.66) to GBX 675 ($8.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 592.80 ($7.09).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 593.50 ($7.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 533.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 470.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.30). The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.