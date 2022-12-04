Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Stock Performance

Shares of Kuke Music stock remained flat at $0.68 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Kuke Music has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

