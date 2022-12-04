Komodo Market Capitalization Hits $28.14 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $800,738.99 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00267419 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00087193 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00063764 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001976 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003050 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000219 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,085,480 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.