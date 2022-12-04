Komodo Market Capitalization Hits $28.14 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $800,738.99 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00267419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00087193 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00063764 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,085,480 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.