Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.21

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00266371 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00087204 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00062836 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001986 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003050 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,084,610 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
