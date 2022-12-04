KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Short Interest Up 26.3% in November

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KnightSwan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSW remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Friday. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnightSwan Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About KnightSwan Acquisition

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cybersecurity, and mission intelligence sectors.

