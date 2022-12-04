Kin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $257,033.95 (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Kin has a market cap of $19.33 million and approximately $257,033.95 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009671 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
