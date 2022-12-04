Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lessened by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average is $127.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

