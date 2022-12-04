Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 94,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

