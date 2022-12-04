Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Kimball Electronics Price Performance
Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 94,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimball Electronics (KE)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.