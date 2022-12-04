KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $780,639.04 and approximately $168,565.80 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,099.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040061 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00242482 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,533,414 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,534,040.33863553. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00636688 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $162,285.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

