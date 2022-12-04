Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 260,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $80.85.

