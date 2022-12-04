Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 598 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $73.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

