Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $445.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

