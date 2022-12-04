Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $76.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

