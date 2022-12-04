Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,447,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 168,890 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 950,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.12 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

