Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 6,410 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

