Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$104.27.
National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.0 %
National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$95.83 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
