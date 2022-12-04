Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$95.83 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

