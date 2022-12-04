KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

KBR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

KBR stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.26. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. Analysts expect that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 77.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in KBR by 159.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 347,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 213,749 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KBR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

