Karpus Management Inc. Sells 6,700 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.65% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $15,512,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,381,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,731 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 189,871 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 59,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

IPVI opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

