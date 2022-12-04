Karpus Management Inc. Sells 26,627 Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,627 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 3.78% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEQ opened at $5.78 on Friday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

