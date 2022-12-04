Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,658 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GF opened at $8.50 on Friday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

