Karpus Management Inc. Raises Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 733.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Trading Up 0.1 %

Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

