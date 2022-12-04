Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACY. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $332,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relativity Acquisition alerts:

Relativity Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RACY opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Relativity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relativity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relativity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.