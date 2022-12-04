Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBSC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 371.4% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 301,741 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,753,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the second quarter worth approximately $9,356,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Price Performance

Shares of MBSC stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

