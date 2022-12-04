Karpus Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 448,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVII opened at $9.97 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

