Karpus Management Inc. Buys 147,325 Shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,325 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of DUET Acquisition worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUET. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

DUET stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

