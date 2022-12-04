Karpus Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 335,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAP. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 7.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 465,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,145,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter.

SMAP stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

