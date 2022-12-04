Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.27.

Shares of AVGO traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $540.80. 1,931,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.33 and a 200 day moving average of $506.63. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

