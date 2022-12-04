Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 49,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the second quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 179,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,608,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,747,428. The company has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

