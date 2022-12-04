Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,372 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 183,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bank of America by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,936,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,035,000 after purchasing an additional 339,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 466,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.08. 42,295,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,462,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

