JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “£161” Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £161 ($192.61) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a £138 ($165.09) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($181.21) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a £110 ($131.59) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($165.09) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £140.18 ($167.70).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

FLTR stock opened at £120.30 ($143.92) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($87.81) and a fifty-two week high of £123.65 ($147.92). The company’s 50 day moving average price is £110.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,841.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

In related news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($135.96), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($138,136.62). In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($134.97), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($44,404.57). Also, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($135.96), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($138,136.62).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

