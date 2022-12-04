JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.66) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($37.92) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.20) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,165.38 ($49.83).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,178 ($49.98) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,002 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,889.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £105.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,153.61. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,181 ($50.02).

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.22%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

