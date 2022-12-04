JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($119.59) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of SY1 opened at €108.70 ($112.06) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.81. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($75.75).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

