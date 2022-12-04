JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,396 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,793,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,113,000 after buying an additional 6,697,142 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,676.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 737,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after buying an additional 695,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,142,000 after buying an additional 366,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,545,000.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

