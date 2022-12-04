Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $48,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

