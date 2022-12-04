Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

BAC stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $289.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.