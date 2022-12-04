Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

