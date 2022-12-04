Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $341.53 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $675.21. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

