Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 183 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

MDT opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

